American Idol Winner Turns Down Key To Mississippi City After Receiving Death Threats

Jamal Roberts, winner of American Idol Season 23, is turning down the key to the city in Laurel, Mississippi after resident ire and vitriol.







The singer, a native of Mississippi, is receiving accolades and praise for his national success. Roberts won the 23rd season of American Idol, making him a recognizable figure from Mississippi. However, when offered a key to the city of Laurel, Mississippi, the singer declined.

Roberts was scheduled to play the Noir & Blanc event at the L.T. Ellis Centre in the town. City officials proposed presenting him with a key to the city at the event. However, residents believe the town has more deserving contributors who should receive the key. Though born and raised a short distance from the event, Roberts was rejected.

After a local promoter announced Robert’s honor, death threats began. As a result, Roberts declined to participate due to the vitriol. He addressed the controversy on Facebook Live. Roberts shared that he did not seek out the award and would not accept it.

“You have people sharing the post, making threats, talking about they’ll have guns at the event. I worked with kids before American Idol, and it’s crazy that … kids can comprehend (how to behave) more than grown folk. It’s a sad world we live in,” Roberts said on Facebook Live. “I don’t want it, respectfully. You can have it. Tell them I’m appreciative, but I politely decline.”

Although it is an unfortunate turn of events, Roberts has been celebrated elsewhere. On June 14, Atmore, Alabama, presented the singer with a key to the city, and he happily accepted.

“Wow, today, Atmore, Alabama, gave the girls and I a key to the city and embraced us and made us feel like we were at home. Thank y’all for loving on my babies and accepting me just the way I am,” he captioned a Facebook post thanking the city and its residents.

Roberts will still headline the Noir & Blanc event according to Eventbrite. Furthermore, the American Idol says the booking was secured long before the debacle. For more information on Jamal’s performance visit the event’s official EventBrite page.

