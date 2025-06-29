Entertainment by Kandiss Edwards ‘Stop. Stop.’: Terrifying Moment At Beyoncé’s Houston Show As Singer Gets Suspended Mid-Air In Flying Car Multiple videos have circulated showing Beyoncé strapped into the prop convertible while it began to tilt.







Beyoncé’s flying car prop tilted in midair with the singer on it and appeared dangerously close to falling.

Houston attendees of the Cowboy Carter Show on June 28 were horrified and so was the “Texas Hold Em” singer. Multiple videos have circulated showing the singer crooning her popular song “16 Carriages.” As she sings, she is perched inside a prop convertible. The convertible moves around the arena hundreds of feet in the air. Beyoncé continues to sing while holding onto the cables attached to the car until she can’t any longer. Towards the end of the song, she yells “Stop. Stop. Stop. Stop.”

All music halts as a throng of security and staff gather under the prop and it is slowly lowered to the ground. A consummate professional, Queen Bey walks directly back to the stage. Her voice audibly trembles as she shows appreciation to her fans.

“Thank you for loving me,” she said. “If I fall, I know you’ll catch me.”

Unfortunately, this is not the first malfunction Beyoncé has had to manage on the Cowboy Carter tour. The superstar has been subject to wardrobe malfunctions and robotic malfunctions.

During another stop the robotic arms that usually pour her a drink on stage missed its mark. Ms. Carter sat during her “Oh Louisiana” interlude as the robot poured whiskey onto the stage. She noticed shortly after the mishap. Her only response appeared to be a smirk. Whether that smirk was annoyance or humor we may never know. She quickly shifted her movements to grab what appeared to be a remote control and carried on with the show. Another time, it seemed the stagehands forgot to place her mark on the floor during another section of a show that used robotic props. One false step she could have been hit by the heavy props. Luckily, though visibly shaken, she figured out where to stand out of harm’s way.



While on a European stop of the Rodeo and Chitlin Circuit, Beyoncé had to contend with her chaps falling off. While performing “I’m That Girl,” the singer’s gold knickers fell to her ankles. Not one to panic, she continued singing until her dancer noticed and helped pull her chaps back up. As Queen Bey struck a pose and continued singing, the dancer secured her clothing.

The Cowboy Carter Rodeo and Chitlin Circuit is a spectacle. Flying cars and horseshoes appear nightly. Robotics perform intricate choreography with Beyoncé. Dozens of dancers twirl, pop, lock and line-dance on every inch of the stage nightly. Mishaps during multi-million-dollar production of that magnitude is not abnormal, though this time it certainly was frightening and potentially deadly. Beyoncé appeared shaken, but if her past actions tell any tale it is that she will not be defeated. The Cowboy Carter tour continues in Houston June 29, followed by a Fourth of July stop in Maryland.

RELATED CONTENT: Beyoncé Is The Last Winner Of Best Country Album Grammy Due To Category Changes