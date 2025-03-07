News by Kandiss Edwards Diamond In The Rough: Man Arrested After Swallowing Tiffany & Co. Jewels In Daring Heist How will the consumed jewelry be retrieved? Don't ask!







Jaythan Gilder, 32, of Houston, is facing multiple charges after allegedly robbing a Tiffany & Co. store at an Orlando mall on Feb. 26, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News.

But how he disposed of the evidence, law enforcement officials say, is what made this robbery memorable.

On the evening of Feb. 26, Gilder reportedly entered the store dressed in a red Polo shirt, a red hat, and ripped jeans. He identified himself as “Shawn” while claiming to be negotiating a sale for an Orlando Magic player. Police said he misled the staff to gain access to the jewelry.

The Houston native assaulted employee Amit Nayee after swiping a pair of earrings and a ring. Nayee attempted to prohibit Gilder from leaving the premises but was overpowered.

Florida Highway Patrol stopped a car matching the suspect’s description for a routine traffic violation. Tiffany & Co. packaging was found on the vehicle floor. The driver was later identified as Gilder.

Officers witnessed Gilder swallowing unidentified objects before his arrest. During transport to Washington County Jail, Gilder was overheard saying, “I should have thrown them out the window.”

The suspected thief was given a live scan, which revealed multiple foreign objects in his stomach. Officers believe the objects are stolen jewelry with an estimated total value of $769,500.

To confirm that Gilder did indeed swallow the six-digit gems, police will need to wait for them to pass through his system before collecting the items.

Gilder has been charged with two felonies: robbery with a mask and first-degree grand theft. Investigators also revealed that he had been involved in a similar crime in 2022 when he allegedly attempted a heist at another Tiffany & Co. store in Texas.

Nayee identified Gilder in a jail lineup, confirming his involvement in the crime. Glider is currently being held at the Orange County Jail. It is unclear if the diamond earrings have been recovered.

