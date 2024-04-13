Roc Nation Producing Documentary About The Roc Nation To Produce Documentary On Legendary NYC Entertainers Basketball Classic League

A documentary about New York City’s most famous summer basketball league, the Entertainers Basketball Classic will be brought to life by Roc Nation, EverWonder Studios, and 3 Legends Productions.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the documentary will detail the origin and infamous stories about the tournament that drew celebrities, NBA players, and people from all walks of life over the years. The EBC was better known as The Rucker, and the games took place in Harlem near the Polo Grounds on 155th Street and Eighth Avenue.

“The Rucker is an integral part of basketball culture. I’m honored to have been a part of its legacy. We’re looking forward to sharing the history in a way that’s never been done before,” says Juan Perez, executive producer and president of Roc Nation Sports in a written statement.

The project will include never-before-seen video footage of some of the classic games played and highlight the ballplayers who participated in the tournament to electrify many summers in Harlem.

“As individuals who lived the culture that was revolutionized by the EBC, we knew that Juan Perez and Roc Nation were the only ones who would be as passionate about telling this story as we are. We’re thrilled to bring this series to life and showcase the expansive impact of The Rucker,” says executive producer Dorian “Black” Graham, who also played in the tournament during its heydays.

The Entertainers Basketball Classic was started in 1982 by Greg Marius (who was also a rapper with the group, Disco Four, who were signed to Profile Records in 1982). After organizing a basketball game against another hip-hop group, the Crash Crew, which they beat by 59 points, they started gathering for more games and then an official league was started. Over the years, the tournament featured many NYC basketball legends like Rod Strickland, Malik Sealy, and Stephon Marbury before they became NBA players. The EBC grew in popularity and became the “must play in” league for burgeoning and professional basketball players.

The EBC also brought out rappers like Fat Joe and JAY-Z, who, not only sponsored the teams but also coached the players. The tournament also brought out future NBA legends like Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Allen Iverson, and Kevin Durant.

RELATED CONTENT: Shaquille O’Neal Becomes Executive Producer for ‘The Queen of Basketball’ Documentary on Lucy Harris