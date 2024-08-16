by Jeroslyn JoVonn Roc Nation Amplifies The Needs Of Music Artists With New ROC Nation Distribution Merger Roc Nation has become ROC Nation Distribution thanks to a merger with Equity Distribution.







Record label Roc Nation has now become ROC Nation Distribution, thanks to a merger with Equity Distribution (EQ) that prioritizes music artists’ needs, interests, and focus.

On Aug. 15, Roc Nation announced its newest entity as a destination for artists. Through the merger, Roc Nation and EQ have intertwined their business models to offer signed artists new access to technology, business expertise, and freedom, a press release states.

Now, through ROC Nation distribution, artists can enjoy a hybrid model of unique services, including retaining independence and ownership of their master’s and creative control. The new platform offers a proprietary dashboard where artists can receive data analytics and have the option to opt into various services across the company.

All artists signed to Roc Nation will be part of ROC Nation Distribution with this new formation. Additionally, Roc Nation co-president Shari Bryant has stepped down from her post.

Bryant joined the label as co-president alongside Omar Grant in 2019 following the exit of former label president Benny Pough. Under her and Grant’s leadership, artists signed to the label included Maeta, Ambre, Reuben Vincent, and Kalan FrFr.

Roc Nation has drastically expanded since its 2008 inception when it launched as a joint venture with Live Nation to cover Jay-Z’s touring and future recordings. But after signing its first artist, J. Cole, Roc Nation quickly grew into a full-service entertainment company.

Its offerings include management, sports, publishing, and distribution divisions and the popular music festival Made In America. Roc Nation also boasts a partnership with the NFL, where the company oversees programming for the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the league’s social justice initiatives.

Current talent under Roc Nation includes J. Cole, Rihanna, Rapsody, Vic Mensa, Belly, Snoh Aalegra, and Jaden and Willow Smith. The management leg includes Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, J Balvin, Yo Gotti, Robin Thicke, Christina Aguilera, and more.

