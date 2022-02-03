A Tribe Called Quest, Lionel Richie and Dionne Warwick Among 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Nominees

This year’s nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced!

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation revealed the recording artists nominated to be inducted for 2022. Popular hip-hop group, A Tribe Called Quest (Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Phife Dawg, Q-Tip, and Jarobi White) join Motown legendary artist and former Commodores lead singer, Lionel Richie, R&B songstress Dionne Warwick, and Nigerian Afrobeats pioneer Fela Kuti in a field of 17 nominees.

“This year’s ballot recognizes a diverse group of incredible artists, each who has had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture,” said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, in a written statement. “Their music not only moved generations but also influenced the sound of countless artists that followed.”

All recording artists are eligible for nomination after they have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years (1997) before the year of nomination.

Fans can vote for the artists they’d like to see in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame here.

The ballots for this year’s nominees are sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and music industry members. The nominees are selected based on “an artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and depth of career, and the body of work, innovation, and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.”

The full list of nominees:

Beck

Pat Benatar

Kate Bush

DEVO

Duran Duran

Eminem

Eurythmics

Judas Priest

Fela Kuti

MC5

New York Dolls

Dolly Parton

Rage Against The Machine

Lionel Richie

Carly Simon

A Tribe Called Quest

Dionne Warwick

Seven out of this year’s 17 nominees appear on the ballot for the first time: Beck, Eminem, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Carly Simon, and A Tribe Called Quest.

Last year, two hip-hop heavyweights were inducted. The artist with the most Grammys in hip-hop history, Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, and James Todd Smith, also known as LL Cool J.

One of rock’s best-known performers, Tina Turner, along with poet and jazz musician, Gil Scott-Heron and soul entertainer and songwriter, Billy Preston were also inducted.

And one of Black music’s most successful executives who is known as the “Black Godfather,” Clarence Avant made the list as well.