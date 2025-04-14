NYPD Looking For Suspect Who Allegedly Sexually Abused Corpse On New York City Subway

The New York Police Department (NYPD) is looking for an individual who has been accused of sexually abusing the corpse of a man on a subway train in Manhattan.

According to The Gothamist, NYPD is looking for two individuals in relation to an incident with a corpse being discovered at the Whitehall Street subway station. The two people are wanted after one is wanted for “sexual misconduct” and the other suspect is wanted for “grand larceny.” The victim, believed to have died of natural causes, was on a southbound R train April 9. As he lay dead on the train, one of the suspects, a woman, rifled through his pockets and stole property from the corpse. Meanwhile, the second suspect sexually assaulted the man’s body at a different time.

The first suspect allegedly committed her crime around 10:48 p.m. that evening. Police officials say that she approached the unresponsive man and “removed unknown property” from him before fleeing the scene. She was caught on surveillance footage, and photographs of her were released to the public. She was seen wearing a yellow hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and a black baseball cap, which was pulled down over her eyes.

The male suspect, who was also seen going through the victim’s pockets, was also seen on surveillance video. After checking the man’s pockets, he allegedly sexaully asaulted him by penetrating his mouth and anus before leaving. The suspect was seen wearing a blue baseball cap, black hooded jacket, yellow hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and red-and-white sneakers. He also had on a black backpack, according to authorities.

NYPD Crime Stoppers posted a photo and video of the man leaving the corpse on the subway car.

People reported that a press release from the NYPD said, “The unidentified individual had sexual contact with an unconscious and unresponsive adult male” and then fled on foot.

The New York Post reported that police had identified the suspect as a heroin addict. The media outlet was able to track down the suspect’s brother, who lives in the Bronx. He did tell the media outlet that his brother was recently released from prison a few months ago after being locked up for a while. However, he stated he hadn’t seen him for a “few days.”

“I haven’t seen him in a few days. He started staying out late. He has never done anything like this in his life — not what they said he did. I don’t think that he did that. He’s not that type of person,” he said.

Police are also looking to speak with a woman who reportedly gave the deceased victim a cigarette of some kind before he died.

RELATED CONTENT: Hazing Survivor Haunted By Caleb Wilson’s Death At Southern University