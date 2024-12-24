News by Daniel Johnson Rodney Freeman, Missing JROTC Instructor, Allegedly Wanted For Sexual Assault A warrant has been issued for Freeman’s arrest







Rodney Freeman, a former ROTC instructor at Union Grove High School in McDonough, Georgia, who is currently missing, is also reportedly wanted in connection with an “off-campus” sexual assault that occurred on Dec. 13.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, Freeman was last seen at his home at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A day later, the Henry County Police Department issued an alert that he was missing.

Henry County Schools both confirmed Freeman’s employment and issued an update about an investigation into a sexual assault that resulted in his placement on administrative leave.

“Henry County Schools was made aware of a law enforcement investigation involving one of our staff members. This prompted him to be placed on administrative leave. He has since become the subject of a missing persons investigation, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest related to an off-campus incident. No further information is available at this time due to the ongoing nature of these investigations,” the school district said.

According to WSB-TV, Freeman allegedly disappeared after a 17-year-old student who attends Union Grove High School alleged that the 56-year-old Freeman sexually assaulted her. The child’s father went to the police, who then attempted to talk to Freeman, who “lawyered up” and then disappeared.

The police are asking for the public’s help in locating him. They are directing calls to Detective R. Nelson at 770-288-7613 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. They ask anyone with tips, photos, or videos concerning Freeman to send them directly to the police department at 770-220-7009.

