Rodney ‘Darkchild’ Jerkins To Be Inducted Into Songwriters Hall of Fame

Songwriter and music producer Rodney “Darkchild” Jerkins, who is celebrating his 30th anniversary in music, will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in June.

Jerkins expressed the acknowledgment on social media.

“Wow, I’m so honored to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame 2025! It’s such a humbling feeling to be among the legends. These songs—Say My Name, The Boy Is Mine, You Rock My World, Déjà Vu, and Telephone—aren’t just about me; they’re about the incredible artists, collaborators, and moments that made them come to life.

“I want to thank everyone who’s supported me along the way. This is a reminder that dreams come true when you keep God at the center and stay dedicated to your craft. Here’s to continuing the legacy and making more music that inspires generations.”

The induction ceremony will take place June 12 in New York City at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, according to the organization. He will enter the 2025 class alongside the legendary George Clinton; Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, and Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers; Mike Love of The Beach Boys, Ashley Gorley, Tony Macaulay.

“The foundation of the music industry exists because songwriters compose great songs,” said Nile Rodgers, Songwriters Hall of Fame, chairman and part of Chic. “Without them, there is no recorded music, no concert business, no fans, or merchandising; it all starts with the song and the songwriter. We are, therefore, very proud that we are continually recognizing some of the culturally most important writers of all time and that this year’s slate represents not just iconic songs but also diversity and unity across genres and ethnicities. These songwriters have enriched the lives of billions of listeners the world over. It’s our honor to honor them.”

