Eddie Murphy Set To ‘Give Up The Funk,’ Starring In George Clinton Biopic

Eddie Murphy will star in a new biopic focusing on the life of George Clinton. The project, in which Murphy will play the famed singer, will be directed by Bill Condon.

The Amazon MGM Studios film will reunite Murphy with Condon. Previously, the two worked on “Dreamgirls” together. Clinton shared the news to his Instagram, implying his involvement in the film on his life and success. According to Deadline, the 83-year-old will serve as executive producer.

Virgil Williams will write the script based on Clinton’s memoir,” Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?” The book details his chaotic journey in music and developing the collective’s memorable sound. The biopic will also follow this story, depicting the Parliament-Funkadelic leader’s rise to fame and pioneering of funk.

Clinton and the musical groups became household names, incorporating sci-fi themes and Afro-futurism into their songs and shows. Clinton released 10 solo albums outside of his work with the collective. He and fellow members of Parliament-Funkadelic were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1997 for their musical achievement.

As for the memoir’s theatrical adaptation, not much has been shared on its expected release date or other casting. As for Murphy’s inclusion on the project, actress Catherine Davis reportedly introduced the idea to the famed actor-comedian, per Rolling Stone. Murphy will also help bring the project to life through his eponymously named production company.

As for Murphy and the attached director, the two began their professional relationship with 2006’s “Dreamgirls.” Also starring Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, and Jennifer Hudson, the movie received 8 Oscar nominations, with Hudson winning for Best Supporting Actress.

In the meantime, Murphy will also star in “The Pick Up,” with Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson in supporting roles. The film will also be released by Amazon MGM Studios.

