Former Diddy Security Guard Roger Bonds Explains How Diddy Video Reached Netflix

After the world kept its attention on the Diddy RICO trial earlier this year, it’s now turned its interest to the Netflix docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. As viewers of the documentary are curious about how the footage featuring Diddy as he prepared for the trial was gathered, Roger Bonds, a former security guard for the embattled entertainment mogul, offered a theory about how the video could have been sold to Netflix.

During the documentary, scenes of Diddy speaking with his attorney were recorded, alongside other clips from the Netflix series. Bonds, who was once on the protection team for the No Way Out producer, explained in a viral video how a clip could have gotten into the hands of someone who wasn’t working with Diddy or his team. He explained that the business antics of Diddy involved hiring people who were either hungry to get into the game or naive to the business practices of Diddy, who is said to have allegedly taken advantage of them. Either leading to them working for much less than they agreed to, making the amount they were promised, but having to work substantially more than the agreed-upon time frame, or no payment at all.

“When these young boys come in, first of all, [Diddy] only deals with young videographers. Because he wants to rob them, and he knows that they want the opportunity to follow Puff Daddy. So they get them at a low price anyway. But when you stay out so many hours a day… Puff wants a videographer with him 24 hours a day. Whether we on a yacht, whether we on a ship. Wherever we’re at, he wants to videotape that, right? So now, they come to an agreement, whatever the pay is gon’ be.”

Bonds said that discontent from workers who weren’t paid or were deceived about the amount they would be paid, possibly in retaliation, will sell footage gathered during that time to get paid for their work and time. “Particularly, people who are not as enamored with Diddy as other young people may be, looking for a chance to work with someone like diddy.”

“But then it be so many hours on that invoice that he don’t want to pay,” Bonds said. “He gets in touch with the office, the chief of staff, ‘Yo, what is this I’m paying?’ You know what you paying, you was outside all of these hours. It’s 160-something hours in a week. You was outside 140. Being if you got a contract, and he don’t stand to that contract, guess what happens? [The videographer] can do whatever he wants to do with that footage. So now that footage goes to the highest bidder. And 50 had to be the highest bidder. This is business. Everybody ain’t in love with you. Everybody ain’t dedicated, everybody ain’t loyal to the point of stupidity. Trust me.”

