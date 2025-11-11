Roger Mayweather Placed One Boxer Ahead Of Legendary Nephew

Roger Mayweather, the uncle of undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., revealed over 10 years ago that he believed his nephew was the second-best boxer in history behind Sugar Ray Robinson.

According to Boxing News Online, Roger Mayweather spoke about his choice in 2012 during a conversation with the media outlet. The elder Mayweather had a boxing record of 59-13 (35 knockouts) before turning his focus to training, including his nephew early in his career.

“[Floyd] is ranked right behind Sugar Ray Robinson. He won seven world titles, didn’t he? He beat everyone from 130 to 154 [pounds]. Where would you put him at? Ray Robinson is the greatest ever period. I don’t care what circumstance, Ray Robinson is the greatest fighter in the history of boxing.

“You know what his record was? 127-1. Do you know any other fighter with a record of 127-1? And the fighter that beat him, [Robinson] beat him six times, Jake LaMotta.”

He said that the only reason Robinson wasn’t undefeated was that LaMotta outweighed him by about 50 pounds. “Ray Robinson wasn’t even really a middleweight fighter but slowly he started putting that weight on and then he smoked [LaMotta] every time,” Roger Mayweather said.

Robinson, who died in 1989, actually ended his career with a record of 174-19 with six draws. During his career, he won the welterweight and middleweight division belts.

“There is no fighter in the history of boxing to do what Ray Robinson has done. But, fighters don’t fight that often anymore, [every] two weeks, three weeks, four weeks. Now they have that whole medical sh*t. Fighters can’t fight as often as they fought back in those days.”

Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired in 2017. According to TMZ, Roger Mayweather died in March 2020 at the age of 58.

