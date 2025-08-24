Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman TikToker Malik Taylor’s Cause Of Death Revealed As Internet Community Reels From Tragedy Malik Taylor became a popular content creator on the app for his comedic and engaging videos.







The cause of death for Malik Taylor, a popular Black TikToker, has been made public.

Taylor had become a popular content creator on the app for his comedic and engaging videos. The former Memphis resident died Aug. 20, right after posting his final video about his move to Charlotte, NC.

TMZ reports that the 28-year-old died from blunt force trauma after his car plunged 20 feet off a roadway in North Carolina. The Concord Police Department (CPD) confirmed a Black Nissan Rouge SUV was destroyed in the crash. Paramedics confirmed Taylor was dead at the scene.

Police also detailed that alcohol may have played a role in Taylor’s passing. The TikToker was a vibrant member of his communities on and offline, with his brothers in Kappa Alpha Psi also confirming his death. Taylor joined the fraternity in spring 2017 with the Zeta Phi chapter at the University of Florida.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share our beloved Brother, Malik Taylor, has gone to “Audit Eternal.” To know him was to know he was a light to everyone—always bringing laughter, joy, and a warm smile that brightened every room he entered,” wrote the brotherhood.

They added, “Brother Taylor embodied the values of brotherhood, unity, and compassion. His ability to uplift others, share kindness, and spread joy will forever remain in our memories. Though your time with us was far too short, you were a good and faithful Brother, and the “Great Auditor” will reward you for your everlasting work.”

Since beginning his internet career, Taylor had amassed over 200k followers on TikTok. His social and cultural commentary had made him a beloved member of Black TikTok. However, his family remembers the young man for his creativity and spirit, which they say they will honor forever.

“To us, Malik was so much more than a content creator — he was a beloved son, brother, nephew, and friend. His creativity, humor, and spirit touched countless lives, and his legacy of inspiring, entertaining, and uplifting others will continue to live on,” shared the family.

