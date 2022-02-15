Master P’s Son Romeo Miller Announces Birth of Newborn Daughter And A New Business Venture

New year, new baby!

A big congratulations to Romeo Miller, son of Master P, who welcomed a baby girl into the world on Monday. The entrepreneur announced the birth via his Instagram account on Valentine’s Day.

“It’s been hard to hold this in, but it was important for us to make sure our baby girl got here safe and healthy before making any announcements to the world during this sacred journey. Psalms 127:3 Behold, children are a heritage from the LORD, the fruit of the womb a reward.

“My great granny always said if you live long enough, you’ll realize that everything (and the best things) are on God’s time, never yours. The best Valentines ever. Been waiting for this moment my entire life. Thank you @drewsangster. 💕 I’m a #GirlDad babbbbbyyy. Song: Unchained Melody.”

As Miller introduces “Baby R,” he mentions that her mother, Drew Sangster, and their daughter have started a new baby company. The company’s name is Drewy Co., and the Instagram account is @thedrewyco.

Like his entrepreneurial father, Miller is already directing his daughter to ownership at the age of one day!

According to the Drewy Co. website, the products manufactured are all “kid friendly, all purpose products” that all members of the family can use! They also have a mission to supply diapers, wipes, and basic essentials to children who may reside in at-risk communities across the country. The proceeds of Drewy products go to various children’s charities.

In November of 2020, Miller acknowledged the relationship he has with Sangster in an Instagram post. He states that he could get used to being with her as they celebrated Thanksgiving together.

“Thankful I accepted that Thanksgiving invite, I could get use to this @drewsangster. Yesterday was a good day. 🙏🏾😎✈️. #cuffingseason”

