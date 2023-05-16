Black Twitter Reacts to Ron DeSantis Latest Move to End DEI

After news broke about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill to defund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at Florida public schools, Black leaders and thinkers took to Twitter to voice their perspectives on his latest legislation.
Philly native Becky Pringle is the president of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the U.S. of nearly three million educators advocating for students and their own professions. Pringle voiced her concern that politicians who censor curriculum are harming students.
Politicians who ban books and censor lessons are harming our students—and making it harder for educators to do their jobs.
We will stand united with families and community allies to provide the honest and accurate public education our students deserve. https://t.co/A4LwHh2K5b
— Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) May 15, 2023
“We must diversify the education profession,” the middle school teacher added to her thread. “We must encourage more college students of color to enter the profession and demand that this nation identify and address the barriers that prevent people of color from becoming the incredible educators they have the potential to be.”
This is not only a disservice to our students themselves, but also to Florida as a whole as we look to attract and retain the best and brightest.
Indoctrination drives the DeSantis Agenda – not because he is worried educators are indoctrinating students, but because they aren’t… https://t.co/HcWH7t9ntZ
— Shevrin “Shev” Jones (@ShevrinJones) May 15, 2023
That man said folks in Florida can learn the basics and dassit. If they want something else, go outside of Florida.
Y’all should test him and start sending your kids elsewhere. Matter fact, if I were a petty person running an out of state university, I’d give Florida residents a… https://t.co/x3fP93HRtj
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 15, 2023
With understanding that this is easier said than done: I'm still looking for/hoping for prominent black Floridians, esp. those who are top college football recruits/transfers, to use this as a pretext to boycott all schools affected by this bill. If they don't want us, don't go. https://t.co/tNUaqXiy7w
— Joel D. Anderson 🆓 (@byjoelanderson) May 15, 2023
Here's an idea: black athletes stop attending Florida universities and go play for their competition. https://t.co/IiH7lNA4OE
— Travon (@Travon) May 15, 2023
to all the transphobic/homophobic black folks that were applauding him for his anti-LGBTQ+ bills… you were warned https://t.co/Weta2BDZnn
— LOUIS (@LouisPisano) May 16, 2023
Ron DeSantis’s new law against DEI at Florida public Colleges and Universities is a direct threat to #HBCU Florida A&M. Desantis wants to do to America what he’s doing to Florida. https://t.co/HfveErwcaI
— Serious Black 🗳 (@NicsuPR) May 15, 2023
What’s THE most direct path to the GOP presidential nomination?
Presumably across the backs and history of Black people—look for signs saying “WOKE” or DEI. https://t.co/hs1EmEER5a
— Rev. & Prof. Cornell William Brooks (@CornellWBrooks) May 15, 2023
Gov. Ron DeSantis has officially signed a bill into law preventing Florida’s public colleges and university’s from funding diversity, equity and inclusion programs and limit how race is discussed in the classroom. Another reason why we must VOTE like our futures depend on it!
— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 15, 2023
Madiba K. Dennie, a woman who has worked as counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, providing legal and policy analysis regarding a range of democracy issues, including attempts to disempower communities of color, was straightforward about how bad she feels things have gotten.
Shit has gotten so dark so fast https://t.co/8ln09QuFtX
— Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) May 15, 2023