Black Twitter Reacts to Ron DeSantis Latest Move to End DEI

After news broke about Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signing a bill to defund Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion programs at Florida public schools, Black leaders and thinkers took to Twitter to voice their perspectives on his latest legislation.

Philly native Becky Pringle is the president of the National Education Association, the largest labor union in the U.S. of nearly three million educators advocating for students and their own professions. Pringle voiced her concern that politicians who censor curriculum are harming students.

Politicians who ban books and censor lessons are harming our students—and making it harder for educators to do their jobs. We will stand united with families and community allies to provide the honest and accurate public education our students deserve. https://t.co/A4LwHh2K5b — Becky Pringle (@BeckyPringle) May 15, 2023

“We must diversify the education profession,” the middle school teacher added to her thread. “We must encourage more college students of color to enter the profession and demand that this nation identify and address the barriers that prevent people of color from becoming the incredible educators they have the potential to be.”

Madiba K. Dennie, a woman who has worked as counsel at the Brennan Center for Justice, providing legal and policy analysis regarding a range of democracy issues, including attempts to disempower communities of color, was straightforward about how bad she feels things have gotten.

Shit has gotten so dark so fast https://t.co/8ln09QuFtX — Barred and Boujee (@AudreLawdAMercy) May 15, 2023