 State Attorney Monique Worrell Calls Ron Desantis A ‘Weak Dictator’

Ron DeSantis Suspends Florida’s Only Black Female State Attorney

Monique Worrell
State Attorney Monique H. Worrell speaks with members of the media at the State Attorneyâs Office in Orlando on Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Rich Pope/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems determined to silence Black people.

In a random move, DeSantis suspended Democratic Orlando-area State Attorney Monique Worrell, NBC News reported. Worrell is the only Black woman serving as a local prosecutor in Florida. The announcement was made during a sudden press conference in Tallahassee. Top law enforcement officials and DeSantis’s administration staffers filled the room. While his team was given a heads-up on Aug. 8, the media wasn’t alerted until almost 30 minutes beforehand.

Worrell is the second elected state prosecutor to be suspended by the presidential candidate. In August 2022, DeSantis suspended Tampa-area prosecutor Andrew Warren after Warren vowed that he wouldn’t bring charges under Florida’s new 15-week abortion ban.

A federal judge declared the decision unconstitutional but wouldn’t overturn the suspension. When Warren filed a challenge, it was thrown out by the DeSantis-leaning Florida Supreme Court.

Worrell and Warren have been targets of DeSantis and his camp for a while, winning their campaigns with assistance from Democratic megadonor George Soros. The controversial governor has mentioned Soros in campaign emails, stating he is the “only elected official in America to remove a ‘progressive’ Soros-funded district attorney”—taking shots at Warren’s suspension.

After receiving news of her suspension, Worrell made a statement, calling DeSantis a “weak dictator.”

“This is an outrage. Three years ago, I was elected by the people of the ninth judicial circuit to lead this circuit,” Worrell said.

“And yes, to do things unconventionally, to do things differently, but I didn’t hide, I didn’t say I would do things and didn’t do them, I didn’t say I wouldn’t do things and not did them. I did exactly what I said I would do, and that is what you want from an elected official.”

Worrell’s suspension comes months after she defended her record of high-profile cases, according to Click Orlando, including the headlining February 2023 shooting deaths of Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, and Spectrum News 13 reporter Dylan Lyons in Pine Hills.

