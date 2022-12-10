Ronnie Turner, Son of Ike & Tina Turner, Dies at 62

Ronnie Turner, the 62-year-old son of music legends Ike and Tina Turner, has passed away. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Turner died in Encino, California on Friday, Dec. 9.

Turner’s cause of death has not yet been revealed, but he had previously survived cancer. The Los Angeles Police Department said they responded to Turner’s home for a medical emergency after someone called 911 to say Turner was having trouble breathing.

The paramedics reportedly arrived on the scene first and attempted CPR, but Turner was deceased by the time the LAPD arrived.

Turner’s mother posted a tribute to her son on Instagram.

“Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son.”

His wife, French singer Afida Turner, also posted a statement on Instagram confirming the tragic news. She wrote that she hoped Turner was with his brother, Craig Turner, who died at the age of 59 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in Los Angeles back in 2018, and Ike, who died in 2007.

“MY GOD RONNIE TURNER A TRUE ANGEL HUGE SOUL HIGHLY SPIRITUAL MY HUSBAND MY BEST FRIEND MY BABY I WAS YOUR MUMMY YOUR NURSE YOUR LITTLE MONSTER ❤️🙏💔🎩I DID THE BEST TO THE END THIS TIME I WAS NO ABLE TO SAVE YOU LOVE U FOR THIS 17 YEARS THIS IS VERY VERY VERY BAD I AM VERY MAD 😡 THIS IS A TRAGEDY U WITH YOUR BROTHER CRAIG AND YOUR FATHER IKE TURNER AND ALINE REST IN PARADISE 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️😭😭💔💔 SO UNFAIR !

Turner was an actor who appeared in the film about his mother’s life, What’s Love Got To Do With It. He was also a talented musician and played bass guitar for his band, Manufactured Funk.

He is survived by his wife, 83-year-old mother and siblings Ike Turner Jr., Michael Turner, Twanna Turner and Mia Turner.