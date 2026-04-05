Sports by Mary Spiller Rori Harmon Makes Emotional Exit As Texas Falls To UCLA, Coach Defends Her Legacy 'Rori Harmon has scored 1,616 points, 977 assists, 659 rebounds, and 388 steals. Not one agency has ever voted her All-American,' Coach Vic Schaefer said.







Rori Harmon’s college career came to a difficult close the night of April 3, as Texas fell 51-44 to UCLA Bruins women’s basketball, ending the Longhorns’ season and marking the final game of Harmon’s tenure. The senior guard left the court visibly emotional, embracing head coach Vic Schaefer after checking out for the last time. Frustration was evident as she struck her leg while processing the moment, before breaking down in tears alongside her coach.

As reported by USA Today, while the loss ended Texas’ championship hopes, Schaefer used his postgame remarks to spotlight Harmon’s career — and to question why her achievements have largely gone unrecognized nationally.

“Rori Harmon has scored 1,616 points, 977 assists, 659 rebounds, and 388 steals. Not one agency has ever voted her All-American,” Schaefer said. “There’s not another player in the history of our game — you hear me? — not another player in the history of Texas game that has had those stats.”

He continued by pointing to her team’s success as well. “She’s won 137 games. You might as well get rid of whatever awards you got if she ain’t good enough to get one of ’em.”

Schaefer has previously advocated for Harmon’s recognition, including pushing for her consideration for the Nancy Lieberman Award earlier this season. But his remarks carried added weight, coming immediately after her final collegiate appearance.

He emphasized her defensive presence and leadership, saying she could “guard your ass at the city limit and show you the door when she’s done with you,” and added, “You want to talk about somebody that’s hard to replace. We may never replace her.” He went further, criticizing the lack of national acknowledgment: “Shame on you… there’s not another player in the history of our game… that’s done what Rori Harmon did.”

Harmon’s impact extended beyond statistics, according to her teammates. Center Kyla Oldacre described her as “one of the greatest teammates” she has played with, crediting Harmon for bringing energy and unity to the team.

Forward Madison Booker, who struggled offensively in the loss, became emotional while discussing Harmon’s influence. Harmon had publicly supported Booker despite her shooting difficulties, urging others to remember she is “human.”

“That’s my sister… I’ve learned so much from her,” Booker said. “I still think she’s one of the best defenders in the country… I don’t think people give her her flowers enough.” She added, “She led this team to back-to-back Final Fours… I wouldn’t be me without Rori Harmon. That’s a fact.”

Looking ahead, Harmon is expected to enter the WNBA Draft later this month. Schaefer made his stance clear on her professional potential: “If I had a job in the WNBA, (she’d) be the first one I’d go get. She can run your team. She has no ego.”

He added that any franchise seeking consistency and competitiveness should take notice: “If you want somebody that’s going to set the tone… you go get her because she’s good.”

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