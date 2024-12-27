News by Stacy Jackson Texas Woman Posts Bond After Allegedly Locking 7-Year-Old In Dog Cage Court documents alleged the child was zip-tied and her mouth was duct-taped shut as the 55-year-old woman struck the dog cage with her foot.









A Texas woman, Rose Marie Anderson, is facing two felony charges after being accused of locking a 7-year-old girl inside of a dog cage and leaving the child without food and water for hours.

The motive, Law&Crime reported, was to punish the child for her “behavior at school.” The victim, who is currently receiving the care she needs in foster care, was a relative under Anderson’s guardianship. However, the child was removed from the 55-year-old woman’s care, who, according to court documents, duct-taped the child’s mouth shut and used zip ties to restrain her inside a dog cage she locked next to her Christmas tree. The child reportedly was left “without access to food and water, and Victim urinated on herself as she had no access to a bathroom and was left alone for hours on end.”

Houston ABC affiliate KTRK reported that Anderson committed the alleged attack at her Houston apartment on Dec. 13, near the Old Spanish Train off of Dixie Drive. The single mother, who reportedly works three jobs, “unlawfully, intentionally, and knowingly” restrained the child “by force.” The criminal complaint added that the child suffered bodily injury due to strikes from Anderson’s foot.

Anderson was charged with unlawful restraint and injury to a child. After being processed at Harris County Jail on Sunday, she posted a bond of $5,000 and was released. She is expected to appear for all court dates and refrain from any behavior resulting in an arrest. Additionally, she is prohibited from committing any acts of threats, assault, or harassment toward the victim. Her next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 6, 2025.

According to the Texas Department of Family Services Spokesperson Melissa Lanford, the child has been placed in foster care and is receiving the care she needs. The victim’s identification has not been released. CPS and law enforcement are investigating the alleged attack against the child.

