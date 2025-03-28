Women by Kandiss Edwards Black Girl Wide Receiver Earns First-Ever NIL Deal At Lithia Springs High School MyAngel Ross wanted to get her name out and she has while simultaneously making history.







A Lithia Springs High student made history as the first athlete at her school to earn a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal.

MyAngel Ross, a flag football player at Lithia Springs High School in Douglas County, Georgia, plays the wide receiver position and has scored seven touchdowns during her career. A ceremony was held in Ross’ honor at her high school to mark the achievement. Athletic Director Mikey Jones spoke about Ross’ hard work, saying, “This [accomplishment] is well deserved.”

Alternative Careers in Sports Academy awarded Ross the contract based on her visible dedication to the sport. Roderick Liptrot, CEO of Alternative Careers in Sports Academy, believes Ross’ accomplishment will inspire future athletes to work hard and one day achieve the same feat.

“She’s opening the door for other students to see what’s possible,” Liptrot said.

Ross thanked her family and friends for their support. Images of the event show the football player seemingly sobbing at the ceremony.

In December 2024, Ross reposted a short interview with High-Tech Sports to her X account. The athlete revealed she is one of five children. As the youngest child and only girl, Ross said those dynamics “explain why [she] holds a football in her hands.”

She ended the second semester of her senior year by showcasing her talent. As a participant in the Raising Champions training camp in Alabama, Ross hopes to raise her professional profile.

“I got here by being an all-around athlete and getting my name out there. It’s my senior year. I’m about to go to college, and I want to make a name in flag football,” she said.

With the announcement of her historic NIL deal, MyAngel Ross has certainly made a name for herself.

