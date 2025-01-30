Roxanne Shante To Receive Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement Award

Rapper Roxanne Shante will be the first female solo rapper to receive the Grammy’s Lifetime Achievement award.

The trailblazing lyricist will be honored during the Special Merit Awards Ceremony in Los Angeles on Saturday, February 1, 2025, one day before the Grammy Awards. Roxanne Shante will receive the prestigious honor alongside other musical icons, including Prince, Frankie Beverly, Dr. Bobby Jones, and jazz musician Taj Mahal.

In a statement on the Grammy’s website, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said it is a “privilege” to honor these musical legends.

“Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape,” Mason said.

Born Lolita Shanté Gooden, the Queens native garnered national attention when she debuted her hit single “Roxanne’s Revenge.” Released in 1984, “Roxanne’s Revenge” was a diss track in response to UTFO’s single “ Roxanne, Roxanne.” The popular rap battle sparked the “Roxanne Wars,” where over 30 Hip Hop artist recorded their own Roxanne-themed diss tracks. In 1985, “Roxanne’s Revenge” spent 12 weeks on the Billboard R&B singles chart.

Before she became an international household name, the rapper was already making waves in New York’s local hip-hop scene. At just 10 years old, the emcee defeated rappers twice her age and earned the winning prize of $50. The moment was depicted in the 2017 Biopic Roxanne, Roxanne.

The mother of two appeared on CBS Mornings to discuss her monumental career with Gayle King. The 55-year-old said she was inspired by comedian Nipsey Russell, who incorporated rhymes into his comedy acts. The rapper said that rhyming is second nature to her now.

“It’s a second language to me,” the rapper told King. “It was just as easy as breathing.”

