Trump Backing Reportedly Pushes Paramount To Make ‘Rush Hour 4’

The comedy movie series “Rush Hour,” which has had three sequels, is reportedly in the works for a fourth installment at the urging of President Donald Trump.

According to Semafor, the series, starring Chris Tucker and Jackie Chan, will return nearly 20 years after “Rush Hour 3” and over 25 years after the initial “Rush Hour,” which debuted in 1998. The original director, Brett Ratner, who had his career torpedoed after several sexual misconduct allegations were levied against him, will direct the fourth movie in the series.

A personal request from the President of the United States influenced the decision to bring back the franchise.

My dad, Jackie Chan, will officially be starring in Rush Hour 4 thanks to a push from President Trump. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hW9EPiZyAq — Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong) November 26, 2025

The film will be distributed by Paramount, which is owned by Trump’s close friend and financial backer, Larry Ellison’s son, David. David also owns Skydance Media. The company recently acquired Paramount Global. A source allegedly informed the media outlet that Trump was discussing with Ellison bringing back some movies, including “Rush Hour.” Although the film was originally distributed by Warner Bros., the franchise was later licensed to other studios, but no one, including Paramount, was willing to revive “Rush Hour” with Ratner as director. That changed after Trump’s input.

The director recently directed a documentary about Melania Trump, which was sold to Amazon for $40 million. Ratner followed the first lady for several months to be included in the upcoming doc.

Variety reported that this will be Ratner’s first feature film since “Hercules,” which starred Dwayne Johnson in 2014.

The first Rush Hour movie grossed $244 million globally. “Rush Hour 2,” which was released in 2001, was the biggest one financially after bringing in $347 million, while “Rush Hour 3” pulled in $258 million. Aside from announcing that the original actors are returning, there has been no news about who else will star in the film. Chan has been actively releasing movies over the years, while Tucker will be returning to the Ice Cube-helmed “Friday” movie series, with its purported last installment, “Last Friday,” which will also feature Mike Epps in 2026.

No release date has been announced for “Rush Hour 3.”

