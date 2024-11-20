Russell Westbrook Becomes First Player In NBA History To Record 200 Triple-Doubles

Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook became the first player in NBA history to record 200 triple-doubles on Nov. 18.

Westbrook came off the bench for 12 points, 14 assists, and 10 rebounds to help the Nuggets beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 122-110. He also recorded two steals and one block in 32 minutes.

Congrats to @russwest44 of the @nuggets for becoming the first player to record 200 TRIPLE-DOUBLES! pic.twitter.com/OSg0Dc96n8 — NBA (@NBA) November 20, 2024

Westbrook extended his lead over former triple-doubles king Oscar Robertson by 19 games. He has 62 more than Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson. His Nuggets teammate, big man Nikola Jokić, sits in fourth place with 136, and LeBron James rounds out the top five with 117.

“It’s a blessing,” Westbrook said after the game. “I’m truly grateful to be able to play the game well enough to do that. But I’m also appreciative of the ones who came before me.”

Bleacher Report reported the history-making accomplishment was Westbrook’s first triple-double of the season.

Eight years ago, Westbrook became the first NBA player to average a triple-double a game since Robertson accomplished that feat in the 1961-62 season. Westbrook won the Most Valuable Player that season. He repeated the feat three more seasons (2017-18, 2018-19, and 2020-21).

According to Sportscasting, the point guard also has 1,884 offensive rebounds, the most by a point guard in league history. Coincidentally, with less than two minutes remaining in the contest, Westbrook pulled down his only offensive rebound for the game, which brought his rebound total to 10.

Westbrook, 36, is playing in his 17th NBA season. His best years were spent with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was drafted fourth overall in the 2008 NBA Draft.

