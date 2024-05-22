NBA Star Russell Westbrook Now Investor, Advisory Board Member At Little Kitchen Academy

Basketball star Russell Westbrook has teamed up with Little Kitchen Academy to help children from underserved communities the opportunity to learn culinary skills and food literacy.

Westbrook, along with his non-profit organization, Why Not?, joined the leading Montessori-inspired cooking school to bring programs to inner city youth. He is also an investor and advisory board member with Little Kitchen Academy.

“Our family loves Little Kitchen Academy. Nina and I take our kids there and have seen firsthand the impact their programs have had on them. It’s because of this, that I want to help provide access to their incredible programs to kids who may not otherwise have access,” said Westbrook in a written statement. “I’m excited to join the advisory board and partner with their team. Their programs combine culinary education with practical life skills while fostering creativity, curiosity, and independence setting them up for success in the kitchen and beyond.”

Westbrook will work with the founders of Little Kitchen Academy as they continue empowering children through culinary education and increasing access to programs in underrepresented communities.

“We are beyond thrilled to have Russell Westbrook join the Little Kitchen Academy family as both an investor and advisory board member,” said Felicity Curin and Brian Curin, co-founders of Little Kitchen Academy. “We are in awe of his inspiring dedication to empowering young people. Together, we will continue to advocate for culinary education for children and nurture their successes in the kitchen and beyond.”

Westbrook started the Why Not? Foundation in 2012 to help people in underserved communities get ahead by implementing structured educational opportunities, workforce development, and accessible mental health resources. In March, the guard announced his commitment to building 180 affordable homes in South Los Angeles.

