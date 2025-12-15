Russell Wilson Appears As Guest Analyst on CBS Sports During Giants’ Bye Week

Super Bowl champion Russell Wilson has had a career worth talking about, and as a current quarterback with the New York Giants, he is QB3 (Third quarterback behind the Q1 and Q2) and may be nearing the end of his football career. However, with an opportunity to showcase a possibility for when he does leave the game, CBS Sports brought him on board as a guest analyst during the Giants’ bye week.

After signing with the franchise via free agency, he started the season as the starting quarterback, but has been pushed down the depth chart, so football fans are preparing for his retirement from the game. Wilson appeared on the program and made it clear he knows he can still play in the league, so this doesn’t mean he is done yet.

According to TalkSport, he made that clear when he referred to a game this season in which he threw three touchdowns and 450 yards.

“I threw for 450 yards and three touchdowns against Dallas. I can still flick it,” he said. “I know I’m capable of it.”

He reiterated his desire to stay on the field, saying he went to New York because he felt he could win there.

“I came here because it was an opportunity to win. I wanted to win, and now, unfortunately, we haven’t been able to do that this year as a team. It’s been a tough year in that way.”

“But there’s been a lot of amazing guys in this locker room that I thoroughly enjoy in terms of friendships and relationships and teammates,” Wilson concluded.

The question for most football fans is whether Wilson will be able to sign with another team during the offseason, since his contract with the Giants was for one year.

But if he is unable to latch onto another team, there’s always the broadcast booth.

