Russell Wilson Shoots Down Any Thoughts Of Foolishness After Name Is Listed In ‘Epstein Files’

An inquiry into purchasing a private jet has led to New York Giants quarterback Russell Wilson being listed in the “Epstein Files.”

According to Marca, after the U.S. Department of Justice recently released more pages from files associated with deceased financier and accused pedophile, Jeffrey Esptein, per the Epstein Files Transparency Act, Wilson’s name was included with the recent disclosure. Upon revelation of his inclusion in the files, he took to X, formerly Twitter, to shoot down any perceived shenanigans associated with the many people accused of allegedly engaging in sex with underage girls.

Before the internet could jump in and start speculating about why his name would even be listed, particularly given his solid, Christ-like character traits, he made it clear that he had no direct involvement with Epstein.

“NOPE!!! ABSOLUTELY NOT! Not TODAY satan!”

He explained that while he was in the midst of signing with the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, a broker reached out to him to try to sell him a plane which happened to belong to Epstein. In the post, Wilson denies knowing who it belonged to or that he ever bought the aircraft.

The reference to Wilson is based on an email in the files dated Jan. 27, 2019. A broker for Wilson inquired about a Gulfstream GIV jet that Epstein owned and was worth around $2.7 million. This took place while Wilson was still playing for the Seahawks.

Complex reported that the email was between Epstein’s pilot, Larry Visoki, and Epstein. Visoki informed Epstein that a broker named Gary was asking about buying a plane, but because Wilson was in contract negotiations with the Seahawks at the time, it wouldn’t be a good look to purchase it before he signed a new contract. Epstein responded, offering Wilson the option to buy the plane for $2.7 million or to exercise an “option to buy” for $500,000.