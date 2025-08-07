News by Sharelle B. McNair Rwanda Works With Trump Administration To Take In Up To 250 Migrants In recent years, Rwanda has made itself available as a destination country for migrants from countries that would like them removed.







After months of negotiations, the Trump administration and Rwanda have reached an agreement that the African nation will accept up to 250 migrants facing deportation from the U.S., NBC News reports.

The deal marks another effort toward President Donald Trump’s controversial immigration policies. The Rwandan government announced the deal was signed in June 2025, with the White House already vetting 10 people for the list. “Rwanda has agreed with the United States to accept up to 250 migrants, in part because nearly every Rwandan family has experienced the hardships of displacement, and our societal values are founded on reintegration and rehabilitation,” Rwandan government spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, said in a statement.

“Under the agreement, Rwanda has the ability to approve each individual proposed for resettlement. Those approved will be provided with workforce training, healthcare, and accommodation support to jumpstart their lives in Rwanda, giving them the opportunity to contribute to one of the fastest-growing economies in the world over the last decade.”

Trump set a goal of deporting millions of immigrants, mostly those with criminal records, living in the U.S. illegally to outside countries, including South Sudan and Eswatini, once known as Swaziland. The White House claims “the United States is constantly engaged in diplomatic conversations with foreign nations who are willing to assist us in removing the illegal aliens that Joe Biden allowed to infiltrate American communities,” according to Fox News, deportation efforts on day one of Trump’s first day of his second term were labeled as “the biggest in U.S. history.” Prior to taking office, the 47th president threatened to declare a national emergency and implement military assistance.

It looks like this is one of the only promises Trump has been able to keep as he has launched military assistance on peaceful protests against immigration deportation efforts and embedded assistance from countries labeled as third world. In recent years, the African nation of Rwanda has made itself available as a destination country for migrants from countries that would like them removed. However, the decision has received some backlash from human rights groups that claim the capital city of Kigali lacks respect for some fundamental human rights.

In 2022, Rwanda penned a deal with the United Kingdom to accept migrants who arrived claiming asylum, but the deal was terminated after Britain’s Labour government took over.

With support from the Supreme Court after a ruling in early July 2025, the Trump administration was permitted to start deporting certain migrants to countries including Costa Rica, Panama, and El Salvador. The moves have been criticized as dangerous and cruel, as migrants sent to other countries risk violence and limitations due to language barriers.

As the Supreme Court gave Trump the green light for his policies, the decision was met with federal litigation that may go before the conservative-majority-led high court.

