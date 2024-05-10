Ryan Cameron Signs Multi-Year Deal With Urban One Atlanta And Reach Media

Atlanta’s Ryan Cameron has plenty of reasons to celebrate after inking a multi-year deal with Urban One Atlanta and Reach Media.

The award-winning radio personality, actor, comedian, and community advocate signed the agreement for his top-rated afternoon show Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show, Fox 5 Atlanta reports. It airs on Radio One Urban AC’s “Majic 107.5/97.5” WAMJ/WUMJ Atlanta with syndication by sister company Reach Media across the United States.

“When you do what you love every single day, it’s not work,” Cameron said. “The relationship that I have with this company is historical and I look forward to our continued growth and success.”

The two-time Emmy award winner is honored as a distinguished member of the Georgia Radio Hall of Fame and made history as the first Black P.A. announcer for the Atlanta Hawks. His iconic “for3eeeeeeeee” call became immortalized when it was featured in the acclaimed NBA 2k video game series.

The multi-year deal comes nearly 10 years after Cameron earned recognition as one of Atlanta’s 55 Most Powerful individuals by Atlanta Magazine. He’s also listed among The Source‘s Top 20 Influencers in hip-hop for a decade.

On the philanthropic side, Cameron launched The Ryan Cameron Youth Leadership Academy in 2002 to support high school students with opportunities in academics, leadership, career development, and promoting community engagement for healthy living and anti-violence initiatives.

“Syndication was something I have been floating around for a while,” Cameron told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “You have to be dominant in your market and we’ve been doing really well. I also felt the show could resonate in other places.”

The Ryan Cameron Uncensored Show will be executive produced by Sam Sirmons and Raymond “Big Ray” Dyer. Other hosts under the Reach Media 325-station and 95 markets umbrella include comedians Rickey Smiley, DL Hughley, singer Erica Campbell, and actress/comedian Amanda Seales.