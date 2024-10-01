Dikembe Mutombo’s Son Leaves Heartfelt Message On Social Media

The sports world is in mourning after the news of former Denver Nuggets center Dikembe Motiumbo dying from brain cancer, the league announced on Monday, Sept. 30. In a loving tribute, his son, Ryan, posted a heartfelt message to his father honoring his life.

In an Instagram post, Ryan left his father a message acknowledging his love for Dikembe. SportsCenter grabbed a screenshot of the message.

“My dad will forever be my hero. Not because of his success — not because of the millions who, over the last four decades, have come to know and love him. My dad is my hero because he simply cared. He remains the purest heart I have ever known.

“At times, I thought of my dad as a super-human. The child in me would sigh to hear that this was never actually the case. My dad was a regular man who would stop at no lengths to honor the world, its people, and its creator. He loved others with every ounce of his being. That’s what made him so accessible. That’s what made him real.

“Dikembe Mutombo was salt and light, and today, on the 30th of September, 2024, he has been called to rest.

“I love you, Dad. Rest easy.”

Dikembe Mutombo’s son, Ryan, shared a special message honoring his father ❤️ (via ryanmutombo/IG) pic.twitter.com/hHvrpJwFDx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 30, 2024

News of Dikembe’s death spread around the world as tributes from fans, friends, and family were spread across social media.

The defensive specialist was 58 years old. He played 18 seasons in the NBA for several teams, including the Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

He played his collegiate career at Georgetown University, which also birthed basketball stars like Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, and Allen Iverson. Mutombo, Ewing, and Mourning, three of the best centers to play in the NBA in the 1990s, were tutored by the late John Thompson, the university’s revered longtime head coach.

The 7-foot-2 center retired after the 2008-09 season. Mutombo was selected to the NBA All-Star Game eight times and was a three-time All-NBA pick. He averaged 9.8 points and pulled down 10.3 rebounds per game. He made the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

