17-Year-Old Fatally Shoots Himself While Filming Instagram Story

A 17-year-old in Virginia accidentally killed himself while filming an Instagram Story, authorities said.

According to The New York Post, the teenager, who used the name Rylo Huncho, was found dead after he was seen filming a social media video where he pointed a gun at his head and pulled the trigger, killing himself. The incident took place May 15 in Suffolk, Virginia.

Police confirmed the death of Huncho but did not release his real name. Officials believe he died from an “accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound” to the head.

The Mirror identified Huncho’s real name as Raleigh Freeman III. The outlet stated reported a video had circulated online that showed the teen first waving the gun. He then apparently switched off the gun’s safety, pointed the firearm to his head, and pulled the trigger. He was thrown from view as he dropped the camera, The Post reported.

A GoFundMe account was started the next day by members of Huncho’s family.

“Hello, my aunt recently lost her 17 year old son from a self inflicted gun wound to the head. He was her only son! She was a single parent but took care of her son the best she could. Suicide/accidental was the cause of his death we are still trying to figure out why. But anything, I mean anything, can help her at this time of need. He was her only child. She was also an only child. It was always her and her son. Anything can help! Please keep my family in your prayers thank you so much.”

So far, a little more than $3,000 has been donated. The fundraising goal is $15,000.

Twin Porter, a friend of Huncho, posted a Facebook message saying: “Long live rylooooooo.” Family members and friends got together to release a balloon to pay tribute to Huncho, which was displayed across social media.