Sacramento Kings,Shaquille O’Neal, Shareef
by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton

October 19, 2024

Sacramento Kings Sign Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef For Upcoming Season

Shareef, who previously played with G League Ignite, is slated to play for the G League Stockton Kings.

The Sacramento Kings have announced the signing of the son of an NBA Hall of Famer after waiving four other players.

The NBA team has signed Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, who previously played with G League Ignite. Along with O’Neal, they also brought on Antoine Davis and Drew Timme. All three players are slated to play for the G League Stockton Kings. The Kings also stated that they have waived Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissière, Terry Taylor, and Brodric Thomas.

The Kings just lost their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-91 as they prepared themselves for the start of the NBA season on Oct. 24.

O’Neal was on the G League Ignite for the 2022-23 season, where he averaged 5.6 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Davis was on the roster this past summer for the Kings’ 2024 Summer League team. He played the 2023-24 season with the Rip City Remix. He averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.7 minutes per game in the 29 games he played with the Remix.

Timme was a member of the Wisconsin Herd during the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per game in 27 regular season games.

In August while speaking on a podcast, O’Neal mentioned he was working at Reebok with his father after Shaq convinced him to forgo his basketball dreams (He was heading to Australia to resume his career). He brought Shareef on to help with the brand’s rebranding efforts.

“I was getting ready to go to Australia in about late December or January.” He stated that Shaq invited him to Thanksgiving dinner. While they were on a plane ride, Shareef said, “We’re sitting. He’s like, ‘Australia’s far. You know you don’t have to go to Australia.’ And I’m kinda like, ‘Yeah.’ I kind of just wanted to move. I don’t know why, but I was like, ‘Let me just go try something new.’”

Now, he doesn’t have to leave the country to play basketball.

RELATED CONTENT: Shaquille O’Neal Persuaded Son Shareef To Help With Rebranding Reebok


×