Sacramento Kings Sign Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef For Upcoming Season

Timme was a member of the Wisconsin Herd during the 2023-24 season, where he averaged 9.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 21.8 minutes per game in 27 regular season games.

In August while speaking on a podcast, O’Neal mentioned he was working at Reebok with his father after Shaq convinced him to forgo his basketball dreams (He was heading to Australia to resume his career). He brought Shareef on to help with the brand’s rebranding efforts.

“I was getting ready to go to Australia in about late December or January.” He stated that Shaq invited him to Thanksgiving dinner. While they were on a plane ride, Shareef said, “We’re sitting. He’s like, ‘Australia’s far. You know you don’t have to go to Australia.’ And I’m kinda like, ‘Yeah.’ I kind of just wanted to move. I don’t know why, but I was like, ‘Let me just go try something new.’”

Now, he doesn’t have to leave the country to play basketball.

