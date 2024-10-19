by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Sacramento Kings Sign Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Shareef For Upcoming Season
Shareef, who previously played with G League Ignite, is slated to play for the G League Stockton Kings.
The Sacramento Kings have announced the signing of the son of an NBA Hall of Famer after waiving four other players.
The NBA team has signed Shaquille O’Neal’s son, Shareef, who previously played with G League Ignite. Along with O’Neal, they also brought on Antoine Davis and Drew Timme. All three players are slated to play for the G League Stockton Kings. The Kings also stated that they have waived Boogie Ellis, Skal Labissière, Terry Taylor, and Brodric Thomas.
The Kings just lost their last preseason game against the Los Angeles Clippers, 113-91 as they prepared themselves for the start of the NBA season on Oct. 24.