Shaquille O’Neal Persuaded Son Shareef To Help With Rebranding Reebok

Shareef O’Neal, son of Shaquille, followed in his father’s footsteps by playing basketball but has yet to achieve the same success. His father asked Shareef to join him in making Reebok a bigger company, with Shaq now president of Reebok’s basketball operations.

Shareef revealed that he was taking the opportunity to connect with Shaq and work with him to help rebrand Reebok after his father gave him the offer last year. He talked about the situation that led to him making that move on the Then They Rose podcast.

After recently playing with G League Ignite last season, he was about to head to Australia to continue his basketball dream, but Shaq called a halt to that when he told him he wanted his help with rebranding Reebok. Although he still wants to play, he’s happy working with his father. He recalls when his father asked him to work at the sneaker brand.

“I was getting ready to go to Australia in about late December or January.” He stated that Shaq invited him to Thanksgiving dinner. While they were on a plane ride, Shareef said, “We’re sitting. He’s like, ‘Australia’s far. You know you don’t have to go to Australia.’ And I’m kinda like, ‘Yeah.’ I kind of just wanted to move. I don’t know why, but I was like, ‘Let me just go try something new.’”

Shaq was talking to Shareef about his new role with Reebok. He requested that Shareef help him redesign the sneakers and clothes, “He’s like, ‘Can you do me a favor this year? Can you help me rebrand Reebok? I’ll let you help redesign the shoes and redesign the clothes, help sign players. I really need your help.”

After that conversation, Shareef felt that since his family was there for him when he underwent surgery that sidelined him from basketball, he needed to be there for them. So, now, he is doing what Shaq asked as they prepare to take Reebok back to the top.

“We’re doing a really good job. I say that by the time 2025 starts, Reebok will be up there with the rest of these brands. I’m glad I contributed to that.”

