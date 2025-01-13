Brand Nubian’s Sadat X Reveals One Of His Hustles

We all hear about recording artists and celebrities not being in the spotlight and being regulated to try to stay relevant, but then some understand that as long as there are bills to pay, a regular job is not beneath them, and Brand Nubian’s Sadat X is a perfect example.

Sadat X posts regularly on his Instagram page, whether it’s a recent video, a performance, or from his job at a medical facility. In a recent video clip, as some people may question why he keeps his fans updated on regular happenings in his life, he explained that, although he STILL performs and goes into the studio, he has a regular place of employment as well, and his job is one of his hustles. And even with his hustle, he is trying to elevate his status to bring home more money.

“Yeah, basically, it’s just one of my hustles, yo. I’m here from 7:00 to 3:00. I’m certified. You know, I did go to school for it. I’m going. I’m getting ready to get a, probably, a surgical tax certification, probably moved to the OR (Operating Room) but, you know, it got benefits.”

He explained that, although hip-hop can be lucrative as a career, unless you’re a superstar, there are no health benefits, and with this medical job, he has benefits that he can use. But he is still doing shows, performing for people, and recording material, even stating that he keeps busy in that department.

“It still affords me the opportunity to do shows. I got some in Europe. I’m back and forth on the bird. You understand? My passport is the ticket and Grandma’s Bible.”

“My feature list goes from Conway to J to Common to the Beat Nuts to Nas, on to Biggie, and so on and so on. So I’m good, man.”

But for the fans who question why he has a regular job, he said “I’m good, man. So like, why do I work here? Basically, just one of my hustles.”

