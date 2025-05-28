News by Kandiss Edwards Michigan Native Vows To Donate $1M To Non-Profits During ‘Pull Up Season’ Chris Sain Jr. is pulling up on Michigan nonprofits and pouring $1 million dollars into the community as a part of his "100 Days of Giving."







Michigan resident Chris Sain Jr. is embarking on the 100 Days of Giving initiative.

Through the 100 Days of Giving initiative, Sain will donate $1 million to various Michigan nonprofits. As part of Pull Up Season, Sain hand-delivers checks, in person, to worthy organizations. Sain wants to demonstrate how individuals can make a direct impact on their community.

In an interview with a local Michigan news station, News 8, WOOD Grand Rapids, Sain spoke about his motivations.

“There are so many people doing awesome things and so many organizations doing awesome things but a lot of times they go underfunded, and they get overlooked,” Sain said. “Because I am in a position to do things, and I’m very aware of these areas and the community, I wanted to make sure I sowed into not only the people but the work they are doing. I believe in their mission just like they do. They are focusing on those that need the support the most — the youth, at risk youth, the ones that are one mistake away from maybe not having their freedom.”

One of the first recipients of Saint’s generosity is the Endless Opportunities mentoring program. On May 27, Endless Opportunities was awarded a $25,000 check from Sain. Afterward, AJ Hills of Endless Opportunities spoke with WOOD Grand Rapids about the difficulty in obtaining funding. He also expressed gratitude for the gesture.

“In the nonprofit world, everyone is looking for funding and, in the climate, we are in now, there is a lot of uncertainty with who is funding what and what type of initiative can be funded,” Hills said.” The opportunity for Chris and Corinthia to come in and sow a seed in our program is incredible.”

Similarly, Hill’s sentiments are echoed by the owner of another youth mentoring foundation. Malique Grear, founder and CEO of Positive Impact for Life, received $10,000 on the first day of Pull Up Season. According to Grear, smaller organizations are often overlooked. As a result, she was not expecting the donation.

“Usually we are left behind,” Grear said. “I was in awe, I was grateful, I was shocked, and I was appreciative.”

There are 99 days left in the Pull Up Season. Meanwhile, you can follow along with Sain as he pours into the Michigan community by visiting his YouTube Channel, where he documents his experience.

