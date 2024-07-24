by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Saint Augustine University Regains Accreditation And Celebrates 157 Years In Higher Ed The university marked the milestone mere days before its accreditation was reinstated.









Saint Augustine’s University (SAU) in Raleigh, North Carolina, celebrated its 157th Founder’s Day on July 19. Its president honored the anniversary days before the HBCU’s accreditation was reinstated.

In his address, Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess encouraged the SAU community to remain committed to the school’s upliftment. According to HBCU Gameday, Burgess assured the future of Saint Augustine’s as “challenges” threatened its operations.

“Despite these challenges, I assure you that SAU will continue to thrive,” stated Dr. Burgess. “Your steadfast support remains pivotal in securing SAU’s future.”

The school has dealt with significant financial issues, including a $32 million debt and IRS battle. Due to these problems, the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) removed the HBCU’s membership in December 2023. With its accreditation at risk, the school created a “pathway to compliance” plan to keep its doors open and legacy alive.

Fortunately, the school has made significant strides in improving its status and budget. On July 22, SAU announced the SACSCOC unanimously voted to reverse SAU’s membership removal. Although they will remain on probation, the school’s Board of Trustees noted the original decision was made in error.

“The SACSCOC arbitration committee’s decision serves as a pivotal moment for SAU’s redemption and renewal,” said Brian Boulware, Chairman of the SAU Board of Trustees. “The unanimous reversal by the arbitration committee rightfully corrects the injustice inflicted upon SAU by SACSCOC’s initial ruling and underscores the university’s steadfast commitment to excellence and growth.”

Burgess also spoke on the good news, stating that SAU is moving forward in the right direction.

“This reinstatement acknowledges SAU’s relentless dedication to upholding academic standards and ensuring a thriving educational environment for our students,” said SAU Interim President Dr. Marcus H. Burgess. “We are resolute in our mission to overcome challenges and emerge stronger than ever.”

Despite initial concerns, the university confirmed that students can return to campus for the upcoming school year. The school will meet with the SACSCOC in

