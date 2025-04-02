News by Kandiss Edwards Salt Lake City Demolishes Black Lives Matter Murals Salt Lake City removes murals of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor to create a "public asset."







Salt Lake City is following Washington, D.C., in removing memorials related to police brutality, specifically Black Lives Matter murals. Unlike the nation’s capital, however, Salt Lake City is demolishing the murals as part of an effort to redevelop the area for economic growth.

The murals were located in an area known as Fleet Block, an 8.5-acre section of land that was previously vacant. The space became a focal point for community activism, with 26 murals commemorating victims of police violence. The city’s decision to remove them has drawn mixed reactions from residents.

The city has stated multiple reasons for the removal, including a build-up of asbestos and structural decline. City leadership also noted the expenses related to upkeep are in the millions. Salt Lake City Council Member Darin Mano issued a statement acknowledging the emotional significance of the murals while emphasizing the need to revitalize the deteriorating site.

“I recognize that this block has been a sacred space for many in recent years – a place of mourning for families and a powerful call for social justice and police reform,” Mano wrote. “I understand how difficult it is to see this space change… The city has been working for over a decade to redevelop the former Fleet Block, as the buildings were no longer structurally or environmentally viable, with the goal of making a public asset for the community.”

As part of the redevelopment plan, three acres of the site will be dedicated to a public green space, which city officials say is much needed. Additional land will be allocated for local businesses, in an effort to support the area’s economy.

While the city touts the project as progress, some residents see it as a loss. Mona Robinson, a Salt Lake City resident, said she mourns the removal of the murals.

“It’s for the wrong reason — death at the hands of officers — but it was a place for us to mourn and show respect for the lives lost,” Robinson said.

Some feel that demolishing the space, which depicts multiple victims of police brutality, including Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, sends a broader message that the city no longer prioritizes its most marginalized residents. Robinson’s concerns are amplified by Salt Lake City’s demographics, as the area remains majority white. According to the 2023 U.S. Census, 70% of residents are white. Black people, largely the target of protests against police brutality, make up only 2.7% of the city’s population.

