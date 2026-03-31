Celebrity News by Sharelle B. McNair Salt of Salt-N-Pepa Urges Fans To Give TLC’s Chilli Some Grace Amid MAGA Allegations Her comments reflected a wider concern on how quickly narratives can be created without taking the full context into consideration.







Legendary rapper Salt of Salt-N-Pepa is asking fans to take it easy on TLC’s Chilli after it was revealed she donated to MAGA-tied committees, Hot 97 reports.

Salt, whose real name is Cheryl James, defended Chilli, whose real name is Rozonda Thomas, after she was being dragged online after campaign finance records indicated that Thomas paid close to $1,000 in 2024 to committees connected to President Donald Trump, in addition to reposting a negative post about former first lady Michelle Obama. The donations were allegedly processed through fundraising platforms, including WinRed and Never Surrender Inc.

Since the news hit social media, Thomas claimed that she misunderstood where the contributions were going and believed they were tied to unrelated causes. However, the damage was done, prompting vivid reactions from fans.

That’s where James came in. The “Push It” rapper encouraged critics to be cautious of what they see online, saying people are “quick to crucify and slow to forgive” and encouraged Chilli to “keep her pretty head all the way up.” “This world is very quick to believe anything and everything posted on social media,” James said.

“Even when you straighten it out, haters will always hate.”

Cheryl James of Salt-N-Pepa sends words of encouragement to Chilli as she receives backlash for her assumed political views



“Quick to crucify and slow to forgive” pic.twitter.com/1CVuKOWVoI — Block Topickz (formerly Glock Topickz) (@BlockTopickz) March 30, 2026

Her comments reflected a wider concern about how quickly narratives can be created without considering the full context, almost like reading a headline and not reading the full article and forming an opinion.

However, it seems this isn’t the first time the “No Scrubs” singer has seen herself caught up in some MAGA-based drama. Back in 2017, she received backlash for saying “all lives matter,” a right-wing slogan created in response to the Black Lives Matter movement, in an interview. “I personally didn’t go to any marches or anything like that. For me, all lives matter, you know what I mean?” Thomas said, according to The Independent.

“Because there is a time when different groups are targeted for different things. So I just think that what happened, even with the police brutality against these young Black boys and stuff like that, all of that kind of stuff is wrong. Even if it was a caucasian teen kid that this was happening to, it’s just not right. And some people will take that authoritative position and go crazy with it, obviously. I think that before people are hired in these positions, they need to do some kind of better background check or mental stability check on them to see if they can really handle being in a position like that.”

The timing couldn’t be any worse, as both groups recently revealed a tour with fellow group En Vogue. Some social media users and fans called for the tour to be canceled, citing an abundance of alleged drama just hours after the tour dates were announced. “Throw the whole tour away at this point. Everything went from sugar to sh*t in 6 business hours,” @blameericlamont said on X.

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