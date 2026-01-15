Former NFL Player’s Sister Asks For Help Locating Him, He’s Been Missing For Months

Former NFL player Sam Beal has been missing since July, and his sister has taken to social media for help.

Essence Zhane, Beal’s older sister, posted on her Facebook page to say that her brother has not been seen since July 13, 2025, and that she hopes someone has seen him or can explain what may have happened to him.

She is asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact law enforcement officials in Virginia Beach.

“Tomorrow makes it 7 months since we’ve last heard from or seen my brother. We’ve done everything we could on our end to piece things together, and at this point, we’re in desperate need of support on all ends. I’m not here to answer a bunch of why’s and how’s I just need this to land in the right direction to gain some form of answers or closure. I’m a Big sister, and I need my brother to know that We Love You and miss you, and this has been a heavy feeling for months to carry around.”

In her post, Zhane displayed a missing person report from NamUs.gov, an online database of missing persons, which states that his girlfriend was the last person to have seen him, after he dropped her off and borrowed her car that day.

She said he was supposed to go to work, but instead went to Virginia Beach and planned to return home. He has not been seen since.

A family member of Beal’s girlfriend recovered the vehicle in Virginia Beach and found Beal’s shoes and socks on the passenger side, with sand on the floor.

Zhane also posted a paid parking receipt, with a photo of the parking lot’s location, and a receipt for items purchased that day.

If anyone has any knowledge of Beal’s whereabouts or information regarding the disappearance, contact Kentwood Police Department at 616-698-6580 or the Virginia Beach Police Department at 757-385-4141 or its detective bureau at 757-385-4101.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed; New Jersey Man Arrested