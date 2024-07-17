Employee Attacked At Sam’s Club By Mother And 2 Daughters

A video has been circulating online showing customers at a Sam’s Club in Henry County, Georgia attacking an employee of the large retailer.

According to WSB-TV, Cierra Monroe, who works in the cafe at the wholesale supermarket, was approached by a mother and her two daughters. They came to the cafe right before closing time on July 10 and wanted to purchase two whole pizzas. Monroe stated that after she told them it was too late, the mother went into the kitchen and punched her in the face. A video shows the two daughters also attacking the Sam’s Club employee before the mother, Andreana McKnight, was grabbed by other employees and arrested.

McKnight’s daughter, Victoria Wilson, 20, was involved in the fisticuffs but because she was pregnant, she was taken to the hospital. There is now a warrant out for her arrest.

Monroe described the incident that took place.

“The mom, she gets upset and she goes from in front of the register, and she comes back into the kitchen, and when she comes into the kitchen, she swings on me,” Monroe said. “Once she swings on me, she punches me in my face and then her two daughters come from the front. I was not expecting that at all.”

Since the attack, Monroe said she still suffers from headaches and there are still visible bruises, scratches, and a scar on her face. She mentioned that it was not the first time a customer attacked an employee at the location. Earlier in the week, an incident took place where someone tried to pounce on someone else at the Sam’s Club. Monroe is requesting that the store have security from opening to closing to avoid another incident.

“Prior to, we did have an altercation with another customer and he was escorted out,” she said. “But he was escorted out by the employees though. I just feel like we need to have security from the moment we open to the moment we close, every day, seven days a week.

The store commented that safety for the employees is a priority, but stopped short of guaranteeing that they will supply security for the workers.

