Samuel L. Jackson Is Out Here Promoting Climate-Friendly Seaweed Snacks



Vattenfall is redefining what a wind farm can be, and this time, it comes with snacks. In a surprising collaboration, the energy company has partnered with actor and former marine biology student Samuel L. Jackson to launch Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks, made from seaweed cultivated at one of Vattenfall’s offshore wind farms.

The seaweed is harvested from Vattenfall’s Danish wind farm Vesterhav Syd, where it grows on lines strung between the wind turbines. While these turbines generate fossil-free electricity, the seaweed contributes to the regeneration of the marine ecosystem by absorbing carbon dioxide and excess nutrients.

“For me, it’s about the world we’re leaving behind for the next generation. That’s why I wanted to be part of this collaboration with Vattenfall,” Jackson told Food and Drink Technology. “These offshore wind farms aren’t just producing fossil-free electricity, they also create a habitat for sea life to grow. For example, seaweed is a food that can help regenerate the marine environment. That’s next-level thinking.”

The project is part of Vattenfall’s broader WIN@sea initiative, which explores how offshore wind infrastructure can serve multiple purposes, including food production and environmental monitoring.

Although the seaweed snacks are not being mass-produced for sale, a limited quantity has been made available to select individuals. The goal is not commercial, but educational: to shift public perception about how renewable energy infrastructure can coexist with — and even support — natural ecosystems.

“For Vattenfall, this initiative is about taking a broader approach, working with partners to find innovative ways to use our fossil-free electricity infrastructure in coexistence with nature,” said Helle Herk-Hansen, head of environment at Vattenfall.

“The Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks demonstrate that this is possible. And with an advocate like Samuel L. Jackson, we had the opportunity to share that message with more people.”

Jackson described the unconventional snacks as “Salty and tasty, but the snacks are actually more than their taste. This project is about rethinking how our energy infrastructure can coexist with nature. That’s a game-changer. That’s something worth spreading and getting people behind.”

According to an interview between Vattenfall and Jackson, the 76-year-old actor wants people to take one thing from the Vattenfall initiative.

“I hope people start seeing wind farms in a new light. They get some s**t for being harmful to nature, but if you look beneath the surface, they can benefit society in many ways, beyond just providing fossil-free electricity. It’s about using ocean space smartly, growing food for harvest while also having artificial reefs that support the marine environment,” Jackson said.

Jackson concluded by emphasizing that time is of the essence when it comes to supporting initiatives like Wind Farmed Seaweed Snacks.

“It’s time to get serious about solutions where fossil-free electricity production and nature can coexist, and this project with Vattenfall proves that it’s a collective effort. Many players have contributed to making this project a reality, and I’m happy to be a part of it and showcase it to the world.”

