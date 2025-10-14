San Fernando Valley Barbershop Given Landmark Status

StylesVille Barbershop & Beauty Salon, the oldest black-owned barbershop in the San Fernando Valley area, has been given landmark status by the city of Los Angeles.

According to The Los Angeles Times, the barbershop, initially opened in 1957 by Freddie and Ollie Carter in the Pacoima section, was designated a historic cultural monument when it obtained landmark status in Los Angeles County.

“We are marking and permanently protecting Stylesville and documenting its rightful place in history as the oldest Black-owned business in the city of Los Angeles,” Councilmember Monica Rodriguez, who represents Pacoima, said while announcing the proclamation. “I’m incredibly proud to be here to help celebrate this moment with the entire family, and with our proud community that wants to continue to uplift these voices each and every day.”

Nella Carter, the 75-year-old daughter of Fred and Ollie, stated that her parents moved the shop from its original location, which was across the street, to the current location in 1977. Before Stylesville made its debut, it was a jukebox joint named the Dew Drop Inn. After purchasing the spot, they turned it into a beauty salon. Years later, the Carters bought the building next door and turned it into a barbershop.

Nella told the media outlet that there is only one other business still there from when the Carters started StylesVille: a pawn shop up the street. Although still around, it is not run by the original owner.

Fox 11 Los Angeles reported that Ollie now runs the place with her grandson, Gregory Faucett, who is the head barber at StylesVille.

“Everybody knows about StylesVille. We’ve been here too long. And it’s been a good thing; it has not been a bad thing. Everything about StylesVille is good.”

“If these walls could talk. I got stories for you, but that’s just like when you go to your therapist, they keep everything to themself, so I don’t tell nobody’s business.”

The shop is located at 13161 Van Nuys Boulevard.

