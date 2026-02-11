Luminary Award Honoree Sandra Douglass Morgan Has Transformed The Many Fields Of Las Vegas

While Sandra Douglass Morgan is a dynamic force in professional football, the President of the Las Vegas Raiders is shaping multiple sectors throughout the global city.

Douglass Morgan made history in the NFL with her appointment to lead the Raiders franchise in 2022. In her years of leadership, she has fostered its new vision as it establishes in own name within the league. As Douglass Morgan leads new projects in the Raiders’ multi-billion dollar-generating Allegiant stadium, the 2026 Luminary Award nominee has cemented herself as a business titan.

However, prior to her historic appointment, Douglass Morgan broke other barriers in different fields. As not only the first Black city Attorney in Nevada, but also the first Black Chair of the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Morgan has defied norms and expectations with her achievements that have transformed the state and its internationally-recognized city. Through her tenure overseeing the Gaming Control Board, Douglass Morgan implemented policies against harassment and discrimination on the basis of employees’ identities, while also helping the city navigate the Covid-19 pandemic as a member of its statewide task force.

The attorney and football executive continues to lend her law and civic leadership expertise as she scales up the Raiders’ business operations. The Las Vegas native served as vice chair for the Super Bowl LVIII in 2024, placing Allegiant Stadium on a national and global stage with record viewership for the championship game. Douglass Morgan will also bring forth future championships to the global venue, including its first-ever hosting of the College Football Playoff National Championship in 2027 and the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2028.

Beyond sports and politics, Douglass Morgan also lends her guidance as a board member for Allegiant Travel Company and Fidelity National Financial, Inc. As an advocate for education, she also serves on the Board of Trustees for the University of Nevada, Las Vegas Foundation.

As for her philanthropic endeavors, the sports executive has also championed the Raiders Foundation. In its work, the charitable venture supports mental health initiatives and youth sports programs across Nevada.

On and off the football field, Douglass Morgan has established herself as a groundbreaking leader fostering safe work cultures where all can advance their careers. Alongside her trailblazing peers, Douglass Morgan will be further celebrated at BLACK ENTERPRISE’s Women of Power Summit, taking place right in her hometown this March. Registration remains available now to attend the 20th anniversary of this event highlighting women leaders who transform their industries.