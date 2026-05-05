Business by Keka Araújo Go Ahead And Just Cry: The Sandwich Generation Is Breaking In The Workplace—And AI Is Speeding Up the Collapse The report LAYS IT OUT- PLAIN!







The modern workforce is hitting a wall, and the sandwich generation—those caught between raising children and managing aging parents—is feeling the impact first. According to a new report from Modern Health, the burden of caregiving is no longer just a personal logistical hurdle; it is a systemic crisis, compounded by rising fears about AI and the erosion of professional boundaries.

The survey of 1,000 workers paints a grim picture— workplace stress is no longer something employees leave at the office. Instead, it has evolved into a physical and emotional weight that 52% of respondents say has manifested as a panic attack on the job within the last year.

The AI Pressure Cooker

While the tech industry pitches automation as a path to freedom, the data suggests it’s doing the opposite. Two-thirds of employees report that AI has effectively “raised the bar” on their daily output, and 64% say their stress has spiked as a result.

“One in four employees say that AI is actually harming their mental health,” the report notes. For the sandwich generation, the window to manage a complex home life is shrinking as employers demand greater digital velocity.

The Office Meltdown is Becoming the Norm

The struggle to keep up is showing up in high-stakes environments, over half of the workforce—51%—admitted to crying at the office in the last month alone, a 12-point jump from last year. When the employer consistently prioritizes productivity over well-being, the human response is increasingly desperate: 63% of workers are using substances like alcohol or THC to wind down after hours, and 52% have used them during the workday.

“RTO mandates are exposing the cracks in how workplaces support women, who remain the primary caregivers,” says Alison Borland, chief people & strategy officer at Modern Health. “Without intentional flexibility, organizations risk pushing experienced women out of the workforce.”

The Boundary Myth

For many, the “always-on” culture means the workday never actually ends. About 57% of employees feel forced to respond to messages after hours, and 72% feel the pressure to work through significant mental health struggles.

“RTO may be universal in its reach, but data tells us it’s currently unequal in its impact,” the Modern Health report states. When an organization chooses productivity over well-being, it creates a “quiet weeding out” of parents and caregivers who cannot meet the rigid demands of a legacy office structure.

The report makes it clear– if an employer wants to keep its best talent, it has to stop treating workplace stress and AI fears as individual problems to solve.

These are structural failures.

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