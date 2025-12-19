News by Sharelle B. McNair Trump Gifts Some—Not All—Federal Workers The Gift Of A 5-Day Christmas Weekend On social media, many celebrated that Trump may not be the Grinch after all while others feel it's not much to jump up and shout about, given some of the other moves he made affecting all Americans.







A Dec. 18 executive order signed by President Donald Trump declared Christmas Eve and Dec. 26—the first day of Kwanzaa—as federal holidays, gifting affected federal employees a five-day holiday break, Fox News reported.

The order is the first time in years that federal employees have received an extra two days off around the holidays. It’s common practice for presidents to gift the day before or the day after Christmas, but not both.

In 2024, former President Joe Biden gave federal employees Christmas Eve off, while President Barack Obama only gave Friday, Dec. 26, off, leaving Wednesday as a regular workday, when Christmas fell on a Thursday in 2014.

During Trump’s first term, in 2018, 2019, and 2020, he gave federal employees an extra day off for Christmas Eve.

“All executive departments and agencies of the Federal Government shall be closed and their employees excused from duty on Wednesday, December 24, 2025, and Friday, December 26, 2025, the day before and the day following Christmas Day, respectively,” the order read.

In addition, the order highlights that the days should be treated the same as other federal holidays regarding pay and leave regulations. However, the order gives agency leadership the authority to determine if some offices should stay open in matters of “national security, defense, or other urgent public need.”

The Director of the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) is responsible for taking the necessary steps to ensure the order is implemented across the federal workforce. But at the state level, some workers still have to show up on both days.

In a Nov. 17 statement, Florida Governor and Trump friend, Ron DeSantis, gave state employees a five-day weekend and two four-day weekends during Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s. He closed state offices for Dec. 26, and Christmas Day, but failed to mention Christmas Eve, meaning employees are expected in the office. “Our state employees have worked hard throughout the year,” the statement read, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

“I hope they enjoy additional time off with loved ones and friends this holiday season. The First Lady and I are thankful for their continued dedication to the people of Florida.”

State law actually bans the governor from extending the nice gesture to a class of workers labeled as Other Personal Services or OPS — part-time employees that fill temporary staff shortages. More than 9,900 OPS employees work for 30 state agencies and make up roughly 10% of the lowest-paid state workers.

On social media, many celebrated that Trump may not be the Grinch after all, while others feel it’s not much to jump up and shout about, especially with some of the other moves made affecting all Americans during this second term. “Coworker chanting ‘Make America Great Again’ because dumbass Trump made Christmas Eve and the day after Christmas federal holidays,” @allaseal wrote on X.

coworker chanting make america great again because dumbass trump made christmas eve and the day after christmas federal holidays. pic.twitter.com/3WLOyyeUid — Allison (@allaseal) December 19, 2025

Another user and shopper shared a picture of an almost-empty Walmart store, highlighting the vast difference between 2024 and 2025, shortly after the president claimed the economy was booming during a Dec. 17 presidential address.

RELATED CONTENT: Depo-Provera Risks and Racial Disparity: As Brain Tumor Lawsuits Mount, Critics Recall History Of Targeting Black Women