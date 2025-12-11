News by Sharelle B. McNair Tourists From 42 Countries May Have To Submit 5 Years Of Social Media Content To Visit The U.S. Since taking over the White House a second time, President Donald Trump and his team have focused on criticism spread on social media.







The Trump administration wants visitors from 42 countries enrolled in the United States’ visa waiver program to submit personal information, in addition to five years of social media history, so they can enjoy visa-free travel to the U.S., CBS News reports.

The information came from a notice shared by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

Countries enrolled in the visa waiver program, which permits visitors coming to the U.S. to stay for up to 90 days for business or pleasure without having to apply for a visa, include European countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, and allies such as Australia, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, and South Korea.

Visitors will still be required to submit an application online under the Electronic System for Travel Authorization (ESTA) process designed to guarantee applicants are eligible for visa-free travel to the U.S. and don’t pose a security threat.

Changes are still subject to review by the White House’s budget office but are designed to align an executive order President Donald Trump issued in early 2025 with the goal of denying entry to foreigners who may be seen as a threat to national security or public safety.

The Trump administration seems to think social media is the way to spot such people.

Since taking over the White House a second time, Trump and his team have zeroed in on criticism spread on social media, targeting political takes from foreign college students and professionals. According to The Hill, a French scholar was denied U.S. entry for posting critical messages about the administration’s research policies. Soon after, the student was deported to Europe.

In April, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services announced the social media accounts of applicants flagged for antisemitic content would be considered grounds for immigration benefits denial. Months later, the State Department projected foreign student visa applicants would be required to make their social media accounts public for vetting or risk being denied entry to the U.S.

To date, eligible foreign tourists are permitted to visit the U.S. for 90 days without a visa, but not without obtaining the $40 electronic travel authorization.

Critics feel the proposed changes will do more harm than good, scaring potential travelers and negatively impacting tourism ahead of the United States hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with Canada and Mexico.

