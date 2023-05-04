Sanya Richards-Ross Teases How 'Surprising' Kandi Burruss Is On 'RHOA'

Sanya Richards-Ross believes “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Season 15 is a lot “stronger” than last season, and she sat down with BLACK ENTERPRISE to tell us all about it.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist and three-time Olympian is returning for her second season on the hit Bravo reality show and has fully adjusted to her role as a housewife. Now as a retired track-and-field athlete, Sanya has no plans to slow down and has her sights set on expanding her business and family.

Season 15 viewers will get an inside look at how Sanya and her husband, Aaron Ross, navigate life with a full house of nine! In addition to their son Deucy and Sanya’s parents, they’ve been joined by Sanya’s sister Shari Richards, Shari’s husband (who tries his hand as Sanya’s assistant), and their two sons.

The full house of Jamaican family members who all live and work together, comes with its own set of challenges. As Sanya navigates the great expectations for her family, business, and herself, she wonders if she’s running a marathon with no end in sight.

But when it comes to who set it off in Season 15, Sanya believes Kandi Burruss will reign supreme.

“I think Kandi is really surprising this season,” Sanya told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “A lot happens, and I feel like she shows up and she shows out.”

As for why she believes Season 15 will satisfy “Real Housewives” fans’ love for drama, Sanya says the kinks from cast shakeups have been worked out and now the ladies are ready to get active.

“I think what’s at the root of what I think is going to be a stronger season is the fact that last season there were so many changes,” Sanya explained. “I was new on the cast. Drew was two years in, a lot of shakeups. A lot of the OGS were leaving the show, and I just think there was a lot of uncertainty.”

“But now I feel like this season, I feel like we’re rooted,” she declared. “I feel like, especially for me, I feel like I have skin in the game.”

Elsewhere, Sanya is on a mission to expand her Mommi Nation brand into the top most reliable online resource for Black mothers. It’s a passion of Sanya’s that was born out of her own journey into motherhood.

“You start to feel a little alone on the motherhood journey at times, and so I created Mommi Nation to create community, especially amongst Black mothers,” she said.

Now she’s working to onboard writers and increase staff to push out resourceful content mothers around the country can turn to for help on their motherhood journey.

Press play below to hear more about Sanya’s take on RHOA Season 15 and her plans for Mommi Nation. Be sure to watch “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” when it premieres on Bravo on Sunday, May 7 at 8/7c.

Sanya is also participating in the Kentucky Derby this year serving as a fashion/lifestyle reporter. The Kentucky Derby will air live on NBC and Peacock from Noon-7:30 pm ET on Saturday, May 6.

