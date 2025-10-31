NFL Star Saquon Barkley Invests In Startup AI Data Center

Former New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley has joined a group of investors backing the AI data center startup Crusoe. The company has announced that it has completed the initial closing of a $1.375 billion Series E round, raising its expected valuation to over $10 billion.

Crusoe describes itself as a global leader in AI infrastructure, spanning rapid energy sourcing, AI-optimized data center design and construction, and a high-performance AI cloud platform. Barkley was involved in the latest funding round, which included 30 other companies, such as NVIDIA, Salesforce Ventures, and Fidelity Management & Research Company.

This news comes in the same week he scored two touchdowns (one on a 65-yard run and another on a catch), ran for 150 yards, and helped the Philadelphia Eagles blow out his former team, the Giants, 38-20, ESPN reported. His play earned him the Player of the Week award.

He recorded two touchdowns and the most of your votes. Saquon is your @Toyota Player of the Week.



Watch his week 8 highlights here: https://t.co/Xi0BXFS1zo — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) October 29, 2025

Barkley, who, earlier this year, became the highest-paid running back in NFL history when he extended his deal with the Philadelphia Eagles after helping the team in a Super Bowl victory. His contract extension is worth $41.2 million, with $36 million guaranteed, including $15 million in incentives. Yet, he is banking on making more money off the football field with several investments in his portfolio. According to The Profile, he has an extensive portfolio of private startups, which have typically received checks between $250,000 and $500,000 from the record-breaking athlete. The companies in his list of investments are Anthropic (currently valued at $183 billion), Anduril ($30.5 billion), Ramp ($22.5 billion), Cognition ($9.8 billion), Neuralink ($9 billion), Strike (~$1 billion), and Polymarket (~$1 billion). He has also invested in and partnered with Founders Fund, Thrive Capital, Silver Point Capital, and Multicoin Capital.

In other news, Barkley suffered a slight groin injury, but the team has a bye this week, so he should be fine by the time the Eagles return to the field Nov. 10 against the Green Bay Packers.

