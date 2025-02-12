Saquon Barkley Invests In Financial Startup Company, Ramp

Super Bowl champion running back Saquon Barkley has invested in a financial operations platform named Ramp.

The announcement was recently made that Barkley, who just broke an NFL rushing season record, that the football player invested in the company and starred in the company’s first Super Bowl commercial. Ramp bills itself as a financial operations platform designed to save companies time and money.

“I’ve always believed a winning mindset applies to every part of life. If you want to dominate, you don’t switch off when the clock hits zero, and I demand that same intensity in my business ventures,” said Barkley in a written statement. “Ramp shares my obsession with speed and efficiency, helping teams move faster, spend smarter, and stay a step ahead of the competition. They’re a partner I want in my corner.”

Barkley is an astute investor who invests in startup companies after reading “Zero to One” years ago. His investment in Ramp was suggested through mutual investor connections. The company is an all-in-one solution that helps businesses by combining payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping with built-in intelligence. Ramp, which was started in 2019, has over 30,000 customers who have saved $2 billion and 20 million hours by working with the financial startup.

“True partnership requires skin in the game,” said Barkley. “That’s why I invested in Ramp. I saw firsthand how they’re powering American businesses to cut costs and achieve a higher level of performance. That’s the kind of impact I want to be part of.”

Barkley just celebrated a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs while helping his team win the coveted Vince Lombardi trophy on his 28th birthday on Feb. 9.

“Seeing Saquon put his team’s playoff run ahead of an individual all-time rushing record was a masterclass in leadership,” said Eric Glyman, CEO and co-founder of Ramp. “Ramp lives by the same playbook. We put our customers’ long-term success first, helping them spend less –- even if that sometimes comes at the cost of our own short-term profit. It’s this long-term orientation that’s led us to grow faster than nearly anyone while delivering over $2 billion in savings for our customers. Our shared commitment to long-term value creation made Saquon a natural partner. We’re both in it for the long game.”

