Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Chapter Gifts $35K To HBCU At Annual Sisterhood Retreat The local chapter has helped its city's HBCU with a check that will go toward student scholarships.







A Georgia chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. exemplified its mission of serving the community at its sisterhood retreat.

At the annual event, the Savannah-based Gamma Sigma Omega chapter gifted its local HBCU with a $35,000 check. The money was presented to Savannah State University during the Aug. 9 event for the members of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

The money will go toward Savannah State’s Scholarship Endowment fund. One of the HBCU’s leaders told WSAV about how the money will help seniors reach the finish line for graduating.

“Our students have various needs,” said Adrian L. Scott, vice-president of University Advancement and executive director of SSU Foundation. “This will fill the gap for many of them who are close to graduation, for those who may have small financial needs as they’re getting ready for this semester or semesters to come.”

Alpha Kappa Sorority, Inc. has also stood as the oldest Greek-letter organization established by Black collegiate women. Founded at Howard University in 1908, the sorority aims to be of “Service to All Mankind.” Additionally, one of its core tenets seeks to “cultivate and encourage high scholastic and ethical standards.”

According to its website, the international sorority has over 380,000 members across over 1,000 chapters around the world. Its Gamma Sigma Omega chapter has served the Savannah community since 1943, continuing to uplift scholars in the area through this latest donation.

“I hope they will look back and think that the members of Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter were for them to encourage them to uplift them through their academic journey,” said Nicole Williams, president of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Gamma Sigma Omega Chapter. “Know that we’re there for them for whatever they need.”

The Savannah members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. support the local community while launching other events, as detailed on their website. These range from learning sessions for women entrepreneurs to supporting Black women authors by hosting a stop on a Black Bookstore Tour.

