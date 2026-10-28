Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby Women by Sidnee Michelle Savannah James Talks Bootstrapping Her Businesses And Building Wealth On Her Own Terms In a recent interview with the outlet, James discussed her expanding business interests.







Savannah James is focused on building her own business ventures from the ground up, emphasizing the importance of entrepreneurship and independence despite being married to NBA billionaire LeBron James, The New York Times reports.

In a recent interview with the outlet, James discussed her expanding business interests and why she values learning the fundamentals of entrepreneurship rather than relying on her husband’s financial success or business expertise.

“To do something that I know was bootstrapped by me from the ground up, I think, is important to me,” James told the publication. “Let me figure it out.”

Although James has access to considerable wealth and resources through her family, she has said she wants to build her own professional identity while navigating the challenges of business ownership.

Her entrepreneurial portfolio includes Reframe, a clinical skincare brand developed after two years of research. The venture marks her entry into the beauty industry as she continues expanding her interests beyond her public role as the wife of one of basketball’s most recognizable athletes.

James has also entered the media industry through “Everybody’s Crazy,” a podcast she co-hosts with longtime friend and business partner April McDaniel. The show features candid discussions about relationships, personal experiences, and everyday challenges.

The two entrepreneurs also established Let It Break, a women’s membership community offering resources, educational programming, and access to wellness practitioners focused on personal growth.

According to Fast Company, Let It Break operates under Signed, a holding company established in partnership with MarcyPen Capital Partners, an investment firm associated with Jay-Z. Signed also includes McDaniel’s creative agency, Crown+Conquer, and the “Everybody’s Crazy” podcast.

Savannah James has acknowledged the importance of seeking guidance from experienced professionals as she develops her business interests.

“I’ve always been a champion of experts,” James told Fast Company.

“There’s always somebody that’s smarter. There’s always somebody who’s more efficient.”

While the financing arrangements behind all her ventures have not been disclosed, James’ comments underscore her interest in gaining firsthand entrepreneurial experience and building businesses on her own terms.

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